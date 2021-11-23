Blue Bell releases new Eggnog ice cream

A new flavor of Blue Bell ice cream hit store shelves Monday just in time for the holiday season.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is an eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.

"Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture," said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. "Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place."

The ice cream is available in half gallon sizes for a limited time.

Two additional holiday flavors are also now available in stores in half gallon sizes: Christmas Cookies and Peppermint.

"We hope Blue Bell will be a part of your gatherings this holiday season," Lawhorn said. "We have a great selection of flavors that should please anyone's ice cream craving."

For more information on Blue Bell and a complete list of flavors now available, visit BlueBell.com.

