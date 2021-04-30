Blue Bayou to reopen in May, Dixie Landin' Theme Park to remain closed

Blue Bayou in Baton Rouge is planning to reopen this May after a year-long closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dixie Landin' Theme Park, however, will remain closed.

The park says that staffing issues have forced them to make the decision to concentrate their efforts on one park due to the limited time until opening day.

Blue Bayou Water Park is set to reopen to the public on May 22.

According to the park website, Blue Bayou will open at 100 percent capacity for daily operations beginning on May 22.

"We are closely monitoring the continuing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) situation in order to create and promote a safe environment for every who visits the park this summer," an announcement reads.

The water park is currently looking to fill around 700 positions before opening day. Those include lifeguards, slide attendants, food service, and admission, among others. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

Blue Bayou says that all previously purchased tickets and Season Passes from the 2020 Season will be honored in 2021.

Those interested in working or needing more information can go online to www.bluebayou.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel