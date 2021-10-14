Blackout in Houma occurred Wednesday night

The city of Houma experienced a short term outage across the area on Wednesday night, just three weeks after power returned to the area following Hurricane Ida.

According to The Houma Times, a large area of power outages occurred in the Lisa Park Subdivision, across downtown Houma, the East side of Houma to Bourg.

According to Houma Councilwoman Jessica Domangue, a large tree fell on East Street and took out the Norman Street Substation. Crews reportedly worked on the incident swiftly and power is expected to have returned.

