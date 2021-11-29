Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Bins let New Orleans oyster lovers give shells for reefs

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Climate change puts oyster industry on edge
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:19:18-05

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An environmental group that makes oyster reefs from shells collected at restaurants now has a new partner so anyone can contribute.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has created four reefs since it began the “Restaurants to Reefs” program in 2014.

A news release Friday says The Green Project now has purple bins where anyone can contribute empty oyster shells from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Another environmental recycler had been doing that. But Glass Half Full had to pause that after Hurricane Ida hit in late August.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.