Bins let New Orleans oyster lovers give shells for reefs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An environmental group that makes oyster reefs from shells collected at restaurants now has a new partner so anyone can contribute.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has created four reefs since it began the “Restaurants to Reefs” program in 2014.

A news release Friday says The Green Project now has purple bins where anyone can contribute empty oyster shells from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Another environmental recycler had been doing that. But Glass Half Full had to pause that after Hurricane Ida hit in late August.

