Bills signed into law, vetoed, and allowed to become law without signature

This year's regular session ended Monday evening.

Here's a list of the bills that the governor has announced that he has signed into law, vetoed, or allowed to become law without his signature, broken down by the date of his announcement. You can click on the link to see the text of the bill and other information about its passage.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed a number of bills into law and vetoed one bill. The Governor also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

ACT 246—HB 298 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to involuntary servitude and the administration of criminal justice.

ACT 247—SB 8 [gov.louisiana.gov] Clarifies and standardizes language relative to certain benefits.

ACT 248—SB 9 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to benefits provided by and administration of certain statewide retirement systems.

ACT 249—SB 12 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for an extension of the Competitive Projects Payroll Incentive Program.

ACT 250—SB 19 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for police officers to use electronic forms.

ACT 251—SB 23 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the deposit of monies into the Oilfield Site Restoration Fund.

ACT 252—SB 31 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the repeal of certain inactive or obsolete healthcare laws.

ACT 253—SB 33 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to alternate electrical power sources in nursing facilities.

ACT 254—SB 41 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program Act.

ACT 255—SB 110 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Louisiana Electric Utility Energy Transition Securitization Act.

ACT 256—SB 127 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for certain advertising requirements for small purchase bids.

ACT 257—SB 133 [gov.louisiana.gov] Eliminates the requirement that a customer execute an affidavit on certain bank accounts.

ACT 258—SB 152 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain unauthorized acts of motor vehicle manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, distributor branches, factory branches, and converters.

ACT 259—SB 168 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to commercial insurance.

ACT 260—SB 172 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to costs of issuance and the reporting requirements for bonds approved by the State Bond Commission.

ACT 261—SB 174 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to shareholder remedies within the state banking code.

ACT 262—SB 179 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to annual filing and reporting requirements of charitable organizations.

ACT 263—SB 198 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the adjustment of residential claims.

ACT 264—SB 230 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for qualifications of title insurance producers.

ACT 265—SB 284 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to garnishments.

ACT 266—SB 290 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the regulation of sports wagering.

ACT 267—SB 305 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the disclosure of certain information on websites and online services.

ACT 268—SB 453 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to low speed autonomous motor vehicles.

ACT 269—SB 488 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes millage rate increases in certain parishes.

ACT 270—HB 157 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to tax sale title.

ACT 271—HB 314 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes technical corrections to various provisions of law within and relating to the subject matter of the legislative committees on health and welfare.

ACT 272—HB 360 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the continuous revision of the Children's Code.

ACT 273—HB 545 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for prelicensing requirements for insurance producers

ACT 274—HB 646 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.

ACT 275—HB 708 [gov.louisiana.gov] Defines biomass as it relates to the Louisiana Renewable Energy Development Act.

ACT 276—HB 979 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the sharing of limited student information for the purpose of administering certain federal food assistance programs.

ACT 277—HB 1035 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Underground Storage Tank Program.

Gov. Edwards vetoed the following bill. Click the bill number to read the veto letter.

HB 544 [gov.louisiana.gov] Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 544 because it is a significant rollback of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment effort, which was passed by the legislature with strong bipartisan support.

Gov. Edwards also issued a letter regarding his decision to let SB 44 become law without his signature. Click here [gov.louisiana.gov] to read the letter.

ON JUNE 3, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.

ACT 171—HB 395 [gov.louisiana.gov] Removes the requirement that certain property owners annually certify income to receive the special assessment level for ad valorem property taxes.

ACT 172—HB 599 [gov.louisiana.gov] To provide for a property tax exemption for certain veterans with disabilities.

ACT 173—SB 64 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to crimes of violence and sex offenses.

ACT 174—SB 68 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Port of Iberia.

ACT 175—SB 71 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the district attorney's discretion to prosecute a juvenile as an adult for certain offenses.

ACT 176—SB 72 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the authority of juvenile courts in certain proceedings.

ACT 177—SB 73 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for appointments to fill vacancies in local offices under certain circumstances.

ACT 178—SB 74 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the qualification of poll watchers.

ACT 179—SB 78 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases threshold amount that requires a public bid for the procurement of certain law enforcement vehicles by a local government unit.

ACT 180—SB 94 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to instruction on child assault awareness and prevention in public schools.

ACT 181—SB 100 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain visa holders from Louisiana driver education requirements.

ACT 182—SB 132 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

ACT 183—SB 171 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Department of Veterans Affairs.

ACT 184—HB 642 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain transactions regarding the donation, sale, or lease of the former defender's office utilized to render public defender services under certain conditions

ACT 185—HB 664 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for hearings arising out of matters involving the Louisiana Insurance Code.

ACT 186—HB 753 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the sale of certain state property in Iberia Parish

ACT 187—HB 770 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates and provides for the Louisiana Governor's Mansion Commission.

ACT 188—HB 784 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to universal perinatal mood disorder screening for primary care doctors.

ACT 189—HB 826 [gov.louisiana.gov] Includes addiction counselors and other behavioral health providers within the definition of "healthcare provider" in the La. Telehealth Access Act.

ACT 190—HB 890 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer of certain state property in Tangipahoa Parish.

ACT 191—HB 902 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for an official state steam locomotive.

ACT 192—HB 903 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the parish of execution of remote online notarial acts.

ACT 193—HB 973 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to corporations.

ACT 194—HB 1005 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for surety insurance.

ACT 195—HB 602 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

ACT 196—HB 822 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to exemptions for ear piercing.

ACT 197—HB 633 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 198—HB 1011 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes appropriations for the expenses of the legislature for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 199—HB 1 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 200—HB 18 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the reemployment of retired members of the Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System.

ACT 201—HB 20 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the District Attorneys' Retirement System board of trustees and the reemployment of system retirees.

ACT 202—HB 64 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the definition of a child.

ACT 203—HB 110 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the assignment of domestic violence matters in the Nineteenth Judicial District.

ACT 204—HB 221 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to procurement limits for purchases of materials and supplies by public entities.

ACT 205—HB 231 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer of academic credit from public postsecondary education institutions that grant bachelor's degrees to institutions that grant associate's degrees.

ACT 206—HB 238 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership of the board of commissioners of Special Education District No. 1 of the parish of Lafourche.

ACT 207—HB 313 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to rights of victims of criminal offenses.

ACT 208—HB 332 [gov.louisiana.gov] Changes the frequency of mullet stock assessments.

ACT 209—HB 333 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to include information on certain curricula options as part of the secondary school advisement policy.

ACT 210—HB 337 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a special identification card designation for persons with autism spectrum disorder.

ACT 211—HB 348 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to recreation districts in St. Mary Parish.

ACT 212—HB 375 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to qualifications for the police chief of a village.

ACT 213—HB 392 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to employees of communications districts.

ACT 214—HB 419 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for hand-grabbing of catfish and the taking of bream in minnow traps.

ACT 215—HB 422 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for taking of deer by use of pre-charged pneumatic devices.

ACT 216—HB 426 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to horse racing.

ACT 217—HB 432 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to progress reports of juveniles.

ACT 218—HB 441 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the classified police service in the city of Rayne.

ACT 219—HB 443 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the payment of fines, fees, costs, restitution, and other monetary obligations related to an offender's conviction.

ACT 220—HB 447 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain violent crimes committed by juveniles.

ACT 221—HB 457 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to contracts awarded to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in the city of Baton Rouge and the parish of East Baton Rouge.

ACT 222—HB 548 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the state Department of Education to develop and distribute health and safety guidelines relative to best practices for the use of digital devices in public schools.

ACT 223—HB 563 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to annexations in Ascension Parish.

ACT 224—HB 583 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to administrative services provided to certain entities in Ascension Parish.

ACT 225—HB 601 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to immunity for certain actions involving drug-related overdoses.

ACT 226—HB 699 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to compensation for members of the planning and zoning commission for the town of Addis.

ACT 227—HB 704 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the breast cancer awareness special prestige license plate.

ACT 228—HB 713 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes political subdivisions to create stormwater utility systems.

ACT 229—HB 718 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to hunting and fishing licenses for nonresident veterans, retired military personnel, and Purple Heart recipients.

ACT 230—HB 719 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the salary of certain marshals.

ACT 231—HB 757 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to firefighter training.

ACT 232—HB 848 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the disposition of reports from the Department of Children and Family Services.

ACT 233—HB 855 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to medical exemptions applicable to tinting of motor vehicle windows.

ACT 234—HB 919 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the exchange of certain school land by the Union Parish School Board.

ACT 235—HB 1071 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the funding of the criminalistics laboratory commissions.

ACT 236—SB 196 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits the importation of crude oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation into Louisiana.

ACT 237—SB 206 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the Louisiana Public Defender Board to annually enter into a contract with the University of Louisiana Monroe to provide certain statewide training.

ACT 238—SB 216 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer and deposit of monies from the witness fee fund to the operating fund of the Bastrop City Court for operating expenses of the court.

ACT 239—SB 219 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes judicial district indigent defender funds to be used for the purposes of retaining expert witnesses.

ACT 240—SB 237 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Sagefield Crime Prevention District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 241—SB 257 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to Medicaid coverage for continuous glucose monitors.

ACT 242—SB 260 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Community and Family Support System Fund.

ACT 243—SB 302 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for changing the special prestige license plate for Girl Scouts.

ACT 244—SB 377 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to teacher certification requirements.

ACT 245—SB 392 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates St. Landry Parish as the Equine Capital of Louisiana and St. Tammany Parish as the Thoroughbred Breeding Capital of Louisiana.

ON JUNE 2, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he signed bills into law and vetoed bills either entirely or partially using his line-item veto authority.

Gov. Edwards signed the following bills into law:

ACT 94—HB 5 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to group insurance expenses for certain clerks of court.

ACT 95—HB 10 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to qualifications for participation in the Employee Insurance Fund for the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office.

ACT 96—HB 19 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to membership in the Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System's Hazardous Duty Services Plan.

ACT 97—HB 24 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to transfers of service credit and deferred retirement within the District Attorneys' Retirement System.

ACT 98—HB 36 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the jurisdictional limits for the City Court of Houma.

ACT 99—HB 59 [gov.louisiana.gov] Repeals fees and mileage rates for certain witnesses.

ACT 100—HB 61 [gov.louisiana.gov] Extends the Fishermen's Gear Compensation Fund and extends payments into the Underwater Obstruction Removal Fund.

ACT 101—HB 69 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to photographic evidence for instances of violations of litter laws.

ACT 102—HB 119 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Louisiana Workforce Commission and re-authorizes the Incumbent Worker Training Program.

ACT 103—HB 143 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for development and implementation by state agencies of policies, training, and reporting relative to compliance with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ACT 104—HB 147 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the naming of facilities that are part of St. George Fire Protection District No. 2

ACT 105—HB 148 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Bouligny Improvement District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 106—HB 151 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Old Jefferson Crime Prevention and Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 107—HB 152 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of the Colfax Housing Authority.

ACT 108—HB 154 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the authorization of the Bayou D'Arbonne Lake Watershed District to prohibit the operation of certain motor vessels on Lake D'Arbonne when the lake is above flood stage.

ACT 109—HB 163 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the "Sickle Cell Disease Association" specialty license plate.

ACT 110—HB 186 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the standard of knowledge of a false statement in the provisions relative to unethical election practices.

ACT 111—HB 187 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the powers of the Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority.

ACT 112—HB 189 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for settings in which medication attendant services may be provided.

ACT 113—HB 197 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the comprehensive sports injury management program for student athletics.

ACT 114—HB 198 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for group life insurance.

ACT 115—HB 164 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to electronic filing of documents.

ACT 116—HB 192 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the unemployment compensation procedure to be applied by the administrator for 2023 calendar year.

ACT 117—HB 2 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.

ACT 118—HB 3 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the Omnibus Bond Act.

ACT 119—HB 81 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Occupational Licensing Review Commission.

ACT 120—SB 40 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to protections for foster children.

ACT 121—SB 102 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for cotutorship of child in that either parent acting alone can act on behalf of the child.

ACT 122—SB 371 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes an individual income tax refund checkoff donation for the University of New Orleans Foundation.

ACT 123—SB 411 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network.

ACT 124—SB 448 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to civil penalties for restitution of value of wildlife and aquatic life.

ACT 125—SB 449 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the Natchitoches Parish Council to call a referendum election to allow video draw poker gaming in Natchitoches Parish.

ACT 126—SB 53 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides certain exceptions to the crime of illegal carrying of weapons.

ACT 127—SB 70 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the crime of theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module and provides for dealer registration.

ACT 128—SB 98 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf.

ACT 129—SB 136 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to protections for emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, and healthcare professionals.

ACT 130—SB 148 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for post-conviction relief for victims of human trafficking.

ACT 131—SB 161 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases penalty for crime of carjacking.

ACT 132—SB 366 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits certain health insurance cost-sharing practices.

ACT 133—HB 201 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds contract attorneys of district public defender offices to group health insurance coverage offered by parish governments.

ACT 134—HB 203 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the timeline for the issuance of death certificates.

ACT 135—HB 208 [gov.louisiana.gov] Changes the definition of political committee.

ACT 136—HB 211 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership of the board of directors of the Special School District.

ACT 137—HB 212 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the definition of drug paraphernalia.

ACT 138—HB 217 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the transfer of certain state property in Cameron Parish.

ACT 139—HB 236 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires the East Feliciana Parish assessor to pay the cost of certain insurance premiums for certain retirees of the assessor's office.

ACT 140—HB 265 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to victim notification.

ACT 141—HB 275 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Department of Children and Family Services.

ACT 142—HB 283 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to timber harvest season permits.

ACT 143—HB 286 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to healthcare provider credentialing in the Medicaid managed care program.

ACT 144—HB 304 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to health coverage plan benefits for physical therapy services delivered via telehealth.

ACT 145—HB 305 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board.

ACT 146—HB 307 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to coverage for a living organ donor.

ACT 147—HB 310 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides exceptions for the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium for Research and Education with respect to certain capital outlay projects and public contract procurements.

ACT 148—HB 318 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates the Department of the Treasury and the statutory entities made a part of the department by law.

ACT 149—HB 325 [gov.louisiana.gov] Removes provision terminating authority of the State Bond Commission to hold periodic meetings via electronic means.

ACT 150—HB 327 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the assessment levied on soybeans grown in the state.

ACT 151—HB 334 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to employment with behavioral health services providers of peer support specialists.

ACT 152—HB 347 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to factors which qualify hospitals for major teaching hospital status.

ACT 153—HB 446 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the Red River, Atchafalaya, and Bayou Beouf Levee District to exchange property in Avoyelles Parish.

ACT 154—HB 497 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain facilities that provide home dialysis drugs or devices from the provisions of the La. Pharmacy Practice Act.

ACT 155—HB 501 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for sale of certain state property in St. Tammany Parish.

ACT 156—HB 515 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to succession involving limited liability company.

ACT 157—HB 521 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for catastrophe response plans.

ACT 158—HB 528 [gov.louisiana.gov] Re-creates entities transferred to or placed within the office of the governor.

ACT 159—HB 529 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the organization of the Department of Insurance

ACT 160—HB 571 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the State Uniform Construction Code.

ACT 161—HB 210 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for technical corrections to certain provisions affecting mutual insurance holding companies.

ACT 162—HB 243 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes city court judges to serve as the attorney member of a medical review panel.

ACT 163—HB 267 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the existing right of a storage facility operator to expropriate property for the purpose of drilling through a storage facility in Caldwell Parish.

ACT 164—HB 276 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain video programming from franchise fees.

ACT 165—HB 331 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the application of the timber severance tax.

ACT 166—HB 339 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to coordination of benefits requirements.

ACT 167—HB 406 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer, deposit, and use of monies among state funds.

ACT 168—HB 437 [gov.louisiana.gov] Appropriates funds for the expenses of the judiciary for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

ACT 169—HB 465 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the ancillary expenses of state government.

ACT 170—HB 592 [gov.louisiana.gov] Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Gov. Edwards vetoed the following bill:

SB 36 creates an unnecessary expansion of criminal code. Click here [gov.louisiana.gov] to read the veto letter.

Gov. Edwards line-item vetoed portions of HB 1. Click here [gov.louisiana.gov] to read the veto letter.

ON MAY 31, 2022, Gov. Edwards announced that he has vetoed the following bills from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Click each bill number to read the corresponding veto letter.

SB 381 [gov.louisiana.gov] Gov. Edwards has vetoed SB 381 because it does not adequately protect the public from predatory lending practices.

HB 216 [gov.louisiana.gov] Gov. Edwards has vetoed HB 216 at the request of the bill’s author.

