Bills advance to tighten post-conviction bail restrictions

BATON ROUGE – Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, introduced two pieces of legislation focused on tightening Louisiana’s bail laws for individuals convicted of certain crimes against children.

Both measures advanced without opposition in the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee, reflecting broad concern among lawmakers about gaps in the current system.

The bills were prompted by a recent highly controversial case in which an individual convicted of aggravated rape of an 8-year-old was granted post-conviction bail so that he could take care of his mother at home.

Lawmakers were particularly alarmed because the individual was living near the victim, raising serious concerns about public safety and the protection of vulnerable children.

“I think that is so offensive, so I thank you for correcting the problem, protecting our most vulnerable,” said Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton.

The first bill, House Bill 58, would increase the difficulty of obtaining bail after conviction and explicitly prohibit post-conviction bail for offenders convicted of an aggravated crime against a minor.

These crimes include serious offenses such as rape, kidnapping or sexual battery. Currently, Louisiana law allows for some discretion in granting bail even after conviction, particularly while appeals are pending.

Villio’s bill seeks to eliminate that possibility in the most severe cases involving children.

“I hope you agree that this is a very important bill,” Villio said.

Villio’s second bill, House Bill 51, goes a step further by calling for a constitutional amendment to give the state clearer authority in denying post-conviction bail for certain offenders and allowing for stricter penalties overall.

Because it involves changing the state constitution, the amendment ultimately would need voter approval.

Discussion on the bills also revealed that some legislators were unaware that under current law individuals convicted of such serious offenses could still be released on bail. That realization added urgency to the effort, as lawmakers across party lines expressed surprise and concern about the existing legal code.

Together, the two bills represent a push to prioritize victim safety and prevent convicted offenders from returning to communities, especially those where victims live, while their cases continue through the legal system.

“Thank you for putting people on notice and letting them know that in the state of Louisiana, we’re going to protect our most vulnerable,” said Rep. Alonzo Knox, D-New Orleans.