Bill would ban vaccination proof to enter civic facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State and local governments and educational institutions in Louisiana could not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into government facilities under legislation advanced by a state Senate committee.

Tuesday's 4-2 vote sends the House-passed bill by Rep. Larry Bagley of Stonewall to the full Senate.

As it came out of the committee the bill would subject any government or state-run educational institution to civil penalties if they require COVID-19 vaccinations for entry.

Backers say government entities shouldn't be asking about a person's health status.

Opponents of the bill said didn't want local governments subjected to civil fines for trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

