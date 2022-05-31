Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Bill would ban vaccination proof to enter civic facilities

Virus Outbreak California
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 14:17:51-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State and local governments and educational institutions in Louisiana could not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into government facilities under legislation advanced by a state Senate committee.

Tuesday's 4-2 vote sends the House-passed bill by Rep. Larry Bagley of Stonewall to the full Senate.

As it came out of the committee the bill would subject any government or state-run educational institution to civil penalties if they require COVID-19 vaccinations for entry.

Backers say government entities shouldn't be asking about a person's health status.

Opponents of the bill said didn't want local governments subjected to civil fines for trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.