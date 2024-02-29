Bill to require interlocks for first-time drunk driving convictions advances

A bill that would require people convicted of first-offense DWI to use an interlock device for 180 days has advanced during the special session.

The state House passed the bill, 93-1, on Thursday. It now heads to the Senate for consideration; the bill already has passed the Senate, 39-0, but amendments have been added which also must be approved.

The bill, which you can read for yourself by scrolling down, makes use of the interlock device mandatory for those convicted of a first-offense driving while intoxicated charge. Interlock devices are basically breathalyzers that won't allow a vehicle to start if the driver doesn't pass the test.

Current law allows the court to sentence a person to 180 days of interlock usage, but doesn't require it. The change would make it mandatory.

The current DWI law requires that a convicted person's driver's license be suspended for a certain period of time, depending on which level DWI they're convicted of, or they can get a restricted driver's license that allows them to drive cars with interlock devices.

That means a person convicted of the crime can either use the device or they can just not drive a car for the period of suspension.

The law would also tighten up the use of the devices for people convicted of other levels of DWI.

For second-offense convictions, the new law would require an interlock device for the entire period of any probation or suspension that is handed down by the court - instead of part of the period, as is required now.

Here's the bill: