Bill to enforce stricter ankle monitoring regulations signed into law

A bill that would enforce stricter regulations on ankle monitoring was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards Tuesday, according to WBRZ, an ABC affiliate.

The bill requires companies to immediately notify police, the district attorney and the court when someone is placed on a monitor. They would have to report it within three minutes.

The companies would also be required to report within four minutes if the ankle monitor has a low or dead battery, or if the person wearing the ankle monitor goes somewhere they're not supposed to, WBRZ reports.

"I think the law is going to help everybody understand the field and everyone understands what the rules and regulations are, and go from there," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tells WBRZ.

The law goes into effect August 1.

To read WBRZ's story, click here.