Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Bill signed will make kindergarten mandatory for children in Louisiana

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
generic school
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 12:36:28-04

A bill signed Monday by Governor Edwards will make kindergarten mandatory in the state.

Under the new law, children who turn age 5 by the September 30th date are require to attend kindergarten.

According to the Advocate, parents of children who are 4 on the first day of school can decide to hold their children back a year and enroll them in kindergarten the following school year. There is also an exception for children enrolled in a prekindergarten program.

Home schooling children for kindergarten is allowed. The law will take effect for the 2022-23 school year.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.