Bill makes coding an alternative to language for scholarship

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - High school students seeking to earn free college tuition through Louisiana's state scholarship program could take computer coding as an alternative to a foreign language under legislation that passed in the last hours of the 2022 legislative session.

Monday's approval came over the objection of lawmakers who said the change could damage efforts to revive and sustain the French language in the state.

The Senate passed the final version of the bill 34-0 on Monday.

But the vote was closer in the House after some from south Louisiana argued against it.

