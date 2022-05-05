Bill limiting transgender athletes in Louisiana advances

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A bill that would keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has moved a step closer to passage.

News outlets report that the bill was approved Wednesday for House debate 7-1 by the House Education Committee.

The measure by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell of Franklinton has already cleared the Senate.

House members passed the bill overwhelmingly last year but fell short of what was needed to override an Edwards veto.

In April, Edwards said the bill was unnecessary. But he has not said whether he would veto the measure this year.

