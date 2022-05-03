Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Bill imposes road maintenance fee on EV and hybrid owners

Electric Cars
Manu Fernandez/AP
A man charges his electric car at an electrical charging point in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Spain is Europe's second-leading car maker but it is lagging behind when it comes to electric cars, a situation that the government aims to change by using around five billion euros of the EU pandemic recovery funds to kickstart the electric car industry. The government plans to spend big, to install a network of public recharging stations and to convince customers about the benefits of buying electric or hybrid vehicles. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Electric Cars
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 11:22:40-04

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana owners of electric or hybrid vehicles would be charged an annual state road usage fee under legislation that has cleared the House Transportation Committee.

The Advertiser reports that the bill’s supporters argued that the bill is needed because revenue to pay for upkeep and improvement of existing roads and bridges comes from the state’s 20-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax.

Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Barbara Freiberg’s bill would charge EV owners $110 annually. Hybrid owners would pay $60 annually. The measure now heads to the full House.

It requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate because if imposes a new fee.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.