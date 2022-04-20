Bill blocking trans girls from girls' sports gets Senate OK

BATON ROUGE, La. - Legislation to keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams has been approved by the state Senate with little debate.

The Advocate reports that the bill by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell of Franklinton passed on a 29-6 vote Tuesday evening. It goes next to the state House.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year.

He has not said what he would do were the bill to pass this year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel