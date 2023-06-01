Watch Now
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Bill advances that would relax Covid vaccine requirements

VACCINES Photo Edmonston
Allison Allsop LSU Manship School News Service<br/>
Representative Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, brought two bills to further exemptions for vaccines for children in schools.<br/>
VACCINES Photo Edmonston
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 15:56:59-04

The Senate Education Committee advanced two bills that would relax vaccine requirements for K-12 students.

House Bill 182 prohibits requiring a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of enrollment or attendance at a public or nonpublic school, applicable to licensed day care centers, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities.

Present law requires each person entering any school including licensed day care centers, elementary and secondary schools, and colleges/universities, for the first time to present satisfactory evidence of immunity to or immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The proposed law provides, notwithstanding present law, that no person shall be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of initial enrollment or continuing attendance at a public or nonpublic school and that no person shall be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of initial enrollment or continuing attendance at a public or nonpublic school.

Both the Department of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education supported the bill.

House Bill 182 can be read below:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.