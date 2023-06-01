Bill advances that would relax Covid vaccine requirements

The Senate Education Committee advanced two bills that would relax vaccine requirements for K-12 students.

House Bill 182 prohibits requiring a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of enrollment or attendance at a public or nonpublic school, applicable to licensed day care centers, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities.

Present law requires each person entering any school including licensed day care centers, elementary and secondary schools, and colleges/universities, for the first time to present satisfactory evidence of immunity to or immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The proposed law provides, notwithstanding present law, that no person shall be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of initial enrollment or continuing attendance at a public or nonpublic school and that no person shall be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of initial enrollment or continuing attendance at a public or nonpublic school.

Both the Department of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education supported the bill.

House Bill 182 can be read below: