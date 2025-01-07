Biden's lease orders exclude the Gulf of Mexico

President Joe Biden has blocked new oil and gas drilling along most U.S. coasts, but the order excludes waters off Louisiana, leaving them open to new and existing production, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Biden on Monday announced that he would withdraw 625 million of the 3.2 billion acres of federal seabed from oil and gas drilling, a move that he said was designed to protect coastlines for future generations and limit the impacts of climate change, the newspaper reports.

The ban on new oil and gas leasing covers the entire Atlantic coastline and the Pacific coastline off California, Washington, and Oregon. It also includes an area in the northern Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska and a portion of the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s west coast, the newspaper reports.

