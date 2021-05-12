BESE revises school funding formula to increase proposed teacher pay raises

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved formula revisions to increase proposed teacher and support staff pay raises.

The approved revisions to the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula for the 2021-22 school year would increase proposed teacher pay raises to $800 and support personnel raises to $400.

"Developing the MFP formula is a collaborative process, and we value the recommendations of our legislative partners," said BESE President Sandy Holloway. "The revisions to the formula approved by BESE today reflect the desire of state education leaders, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to fulfill our commitment of increasing educator pay toward the regional average. As we continue moving forward through the constraints of a COVID-19-impacted environment in our state, it remains important that we maximize our opportunities to support Louisiana teachers to the utmost, and recognize the critical service they provide."

The revised 2021-2022 MFP formula approved Wednesday, May 12:

Maintains the base per pupil amount of $4,015 provided in Level 1 of the current MFP (SCR 3/2019);

Continues the $1,000 pay increase for classroom teachers and other certificated personnel provided in 2019-2020, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate;

Continues the $500 pay increase for non-certificated personnel provided in 2019-2020, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate;

Provides an across-the-board pay raise of $800 for classroom teachers and other certificated personnel for FY 2021-2022, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate;

Provides an across-the-board pay raise of $400 for non-certificated personnel for FY 2021-2022, plus the current annual retirement contribution rate; and

Removes the allocation for $2,000 certificated mentor teacher stipends in Level 4 of the formula.

BESE says that the revisions approved on May 12, double the proposed raises to teachers and support staff from the original MFP formula proposal submitted on March 15, 2021. That proposal included a $400 across-the-board pay raise for certificated personnel and $200 for non-certificated school support staff.

The new proposal would also maintain school system funding at the current per pupil amount which was approved in 2019.

The Board has requested that if the Revenue Estimating Conference identifies more funding during the state budgeting process, that the Legislature consider increasing teacher pay raises beyond the amount proposed in the revised MFP formula, and fund the $2,000 Certified Mentor Teacher stipends that were included in the original formula.

