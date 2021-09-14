Beauregard Parish man accused of setting fire to mobile home following argument over $40

A man in Beauregard Parish was arrested Saturday after State Fire Marshal Deputies say he allegedly set fire to a relative's home over an argument about $40.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a37-year-old James Burnett, Jr. of Singer for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s mobile home in the 100 block of East Iowa Street in Singer. On Saturday, September 11, 2021, firefighters arrived to find one mobile home on fire with a second mobile home on fire due to exposure from the other structure.

Firefighters say four people were on the porch of the second mobile home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape unharmed. Following an assessment of the scene, and collecting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire originated inside of the vacant mobile home and was intentionally set.

During interviews with witnesses, Burnett, Jr., allegedly admitted to setting the fire inside of the vacant mobile home out of anger with his grandfather for not giving him $40.

Burnett was then placed under arrest and booked into Beauregard Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.

