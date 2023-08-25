Beauregard fire is only 50 percent contained; so far no lives lost

Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Beauregard Parish Friday morning surveying damage from the Tiger Island fire there, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The largest wildfire currently burning in the state, it forced an evacuation of the town of Merryville on Thursday night.

Firefighters made progress on containing the fire Wednesday night, especially in the west, authorities said. However, the fire moved further north than officials were expecting and jumped over La. 27, causing them to lose some ground. Firefighters were able to keep any structures from being damaged and there has been no reported loss of life, the newspaper reports.

Authorities said the fire is still threatening Merryville; it has gone from 85% contained to only 50% contained because of shifting winds and the availability of dry vegetation, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office told The Advocate.

To read all the updates and details, click here.