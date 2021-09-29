Baton Rouge zoo shares cause of death for Burreaux the giraffe

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has shared the results of a necropsy for Burreaux the giraffe.

The nearly 2-year-old giraffe died on September 8, 2021, after experiencing a sudden onset of acute symptoms that included a severe cough & overall agitation. The zoo says a necropsy was performed by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine pathology team & the Zoo’s veterinary staff at LSU after his death.

On Wednesday, September 29, the zoo shared the results, stating that Burreaux's cause of death was determined to be anaphylactic shock. They say that the anaphylactic shock could have been caused by an insect bite or allergic reaction that could not have been predicted.

"Additional testing, far above & beyond the norm, was performed in order to rule out any other possible causes – all of which came back negative, including COVID-19. In fact, the pathologist stated that the animal was in excellent nutritional and muscular condition and there is no evidence of poor management or negligence," the zoo says.

BREC's Zoo says they were unable to find any zoological institutions who have seen something like this previously. "Our hope is to share this with the global Zoo community in the event that they were to see a similar presentation in their animal collection, perhaps it might help."

They thanked their followers on social media for the support for the zoo and staff following Burreaux's death.

"Thank you to our loving and caring followers. The past few weeks mourning the loss of our beloved Burreaux have been tough on the entire Zoo staff and community as a whole. We appreciate your kind words of support."

Burreaux was named after former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow.

