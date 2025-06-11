Baton Rouge waterpark to re-open next year

Leisure, Sports and Recreation, LLC, a Louisiana-based company and operator of Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport, Mississippi, announced today that Blue Bayou Waterpark in Baton Rouge, Louisiana will reopen in Spring 2026 under the Soak’n Fun brand.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Soak’n Fun experience to Baton Rouge,” said Glenn Haggerty, Managing Partner at Leisure Sports. “Our team is committed to creating a safe, exciting and family-focused environment that will delight both locals and visitors alike. We're ready to build a team and get to work this offseason in preparation for May 2026.”

The announcement coincides with a milestone season for Leisure Sports, as Gulf Islands Waterpark is celebrating its 20th anniversary operating in Gulfport, a release states.

Additional information will be announced later this year, the release states.

The release notes that Leisure Sports will be leasing/operating Blue Bayou. They will not be leasing/operating Dixie Landin’.