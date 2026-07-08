Baton Rouge Senator Larry Selders has died at 44

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Senator Larry Selders has died.

Selders, 44, is believed to have suffered a possible heart attack while at an event Tuesday evening. Selders, a Baton Rouge Democrat, was hospitalized in May due to a heart condition, according to a statement his office issued at the time.

“He is receiving care from his medical team and is surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement said. “He will be temporarily unavailable as he focuses on his treatment and recovery.”

Selders, a former state representative, was elected to the State Senate last year. He filled the seat that U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields vacated to run for Congress.

Selders is survived by his wife and two sons.

Governor Jeff Landry reacted to news of Selders’ death in a post on social media.“Sharon and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of State Senator Larry Selders,” the governor said. “He was a gentle giant who was respected by all! We will hold him and his family in our prayers.”U.S. Congressman Troy Carter also shared his thoughts, saying he had the privilege of serving with Selders in the Louisiana Legislature. Carter added that Selders had a deep commitment to his constituents.“

Larry was a man of integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the people of Louisiana,” Carter said. “My prayers are with his wife, sons, and all who loved him. Louisiana has lost a faithful public servant, and I have lost a friend. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my friend.”

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards called Selders someone who cared for the people he represented.

“He was truly a man of the people and a tremendous advocate for Baton Rouge,” Edwards said. “He was always willing to help me move Baton Rouge forward. My prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents. May he rest in peace.”

State Senator Larry Selders and EBR Superintendent LaMont Cole(LaMont Cole)

East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole released the following statement:

I’m so heartbroken by the passing of my friend, Senator Larry Selders.

For more than 20 years, Larry has been a constant source of encouragement and support in my life. At every step of my academic and professional journey, he believed in me, cheered me on, and celebrated every milestone. We traveled together, shared countless meals, and spent hours talking about life, leadership, family, and our hopes for the future.

We also shared some unforgettable moments on the campaign trail. Larry stood with me through both of my victories for Metro Council, and I was honored to stand with him during his successful campaigns for State Representative and later for the Louisiana State Senate. Four campaign victories, countless memories, and an unbreakable friendship built on mutual respect, loyalty, and a shared commitment to serving others.

What makes this loss even more difficult is that I was just with him on Saturday. We spent time talking in person, catching up as we always did. Before we parted ways, we promised each other we would break bread again soon. None of us ever imagine that “soon” won’t come. That reality has left me completely shaken.

I honestly don’t know anyone who didn’t love Larry. His personality was infectious. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome, valued, and appreciated. No matter what was going on, he always seemed to be in a great mood, carrying a smile, a laugh, and an unwavering optimism that lifted everyone around him. He made people feel better simply by being himself.

There simply are not enough words to express how truly saddened I am by this unbelievably difficult news. Our community has lost a remarkable public servant, but those of us who knew Larry personally have lost an even greater friend.

My thoughts and prayers are with his loving wife, Kendra, and his sons, Luke and Larry Jr. May God wrap His loving arms around them, grant them strength, comfort, and peace in the days ahead. Please know that I will be here to support your family in any way I can.

Larry, thank you for your friendship, your encouragement, your laughter, and your example of living with kindness, humility, and joy. Thank you for believing in me, standing beside me, and allowing me to stand beside you. I will forever cherish our friendship and the memories we created together.

Rest well, my brother and my friend. Until we meet again.

EBR Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) joins the people of Louisiana in mourning the sudden passing of our friend, colleague, and fellow Caucus member, Senator Larry Selders.

Senator Selders was a dedicated public servant whose leadership was defined by integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people he represented. Throughout his service in the Louisiana Legislature, he was a tireless advocate for equity, opportunity, and justice, working diligently to strengthen communities and ensure that every voice was heard.

Representative Candace Newell, Chair of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, reflected on Senator Selders' remarkable life and legacy:

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our brother, Senator Larry Selders. Larry was a man of unwavering integrity, quiet strength, and deep compassion for the people he served. He understood that public service is about lifting others, and he approached every decision with humility, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to justice. His leadership within the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the Louisiana Legislature made our institution stronger and our state better. While we grieve this tremendous loss, we are also profoundly grateful for the example he set and the legacy he leaves behind. On behalf of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, we extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his beloved wife, Kendra, and their sons, Larry and Luke. We pray that they find comfort in God's abiding presence and in knowing that Senator Selders' life touched countless people across Louisiana.”

During this difficult time, the members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus extend our deepest condolences to Senator Selders' family, friends, legislative colleagues, and the constituents who entrusted him to represent their voices. We ask all Louisianans to join us in lifting the Selders family in prayer as they navigate this profound loss.

Though Senator Selders is no longer with us, his commitment to public service, his passion for justice, and his love for the people of Louisiana will endure. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders dedicated to building a more equitable and compassionate Louisiana.

Southern University, the state senator’s alma mater, released this statement:

The Southern University System family joins the people of Louisiana in mourning the sudden passing of Louisiana State Senator Larry Selders, a devoted public servant and advocate for the citizens he represented.

As the senator representing the district that encompasses our campuses in Baton Rouge — including his beloved alma mater, Southern University and A&M College — he understood the vital role Southern University plays in transforming lives and advancing our state. He was an accessible partner who believed deeply in expanding opportunities for our students and the overall community.

During this time of profound sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Senator Selders’ family, friends, legislative colleagues, constituents, and everyone whose lives were touched by his service and leadership.

He will be greatly missed, and his impact on our state will not be forgotten.

Southern University