Baton Rouge Police searching for missing 82-year-old

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old last seen on Sunday.

Police say Bertha Robertson Mack was last seen in the early afternoon hours on March 27, around the Mohican-Prescott area in Baton Rouge.

She is described by police as being 5’3” and 110lbs with brown eyes and gray hair.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Mack or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000

