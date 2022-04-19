Baton Rouge police arrest man in gruesome Facebook live slaying

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man they say stabbed a woman to death and live streamed the attack on Facebook.

A BRPD release states that officers already had arrested Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, in connection with a stolen vehicle and flight from an officer when he was developed as a suspect in the slaying. He was then booked with first-degree murder.

Janice David, 34, was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday.

Police confirmed to WAFB that the woman’s brutal death was broadcast on Facebook Live in a gruesome nearly 15-minute feed. Police sources said the woman’s hands were bound to the steering wheel and that she was found naked. Detectives told the station that they are alleging Johnson choked the victim, beat her, and stabbed her. They added it is believed the pair had been on a three or four-day drug binge together.

To read WAFB's full story click here.

The BRPD release states that someone who saw the Facebook live notified the sheriff's office, and they found the car with the body inside and called Baton Rouge Police.

Here's the BRPD post: