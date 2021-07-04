Baton Rouge man arrested on child exploitation charges

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on charges of child exploitation following a joint investigation by law enforcement.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit - Baton Rouge Field Office, along with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, arrested 39-year-old Robery Lowery after they learned of his alleged participation in child exploitation on a social media app.

He is facing charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a minor.

According to State Police, the investigation began on June 21, 2021, when investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Lowery was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI agent posing as a guardian for a 10-year-old female.

Lowery further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex, LSP says. Troopers took Lowery into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex, according to officials.

He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on the above charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the "Suspicious Activity" link.

