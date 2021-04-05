Baton Rouge councilman proposing daylight saving time last all year

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana official plans to ask his local government to join a push to make daylight saving time last all year.

Rowdy Gaudet is a member of the governing council for Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. He tells The Advocate that he will ask the Metro Council next week to urge the state's congressional delegation to support making daylight saving time permanent.

That would do away with the practice of re-setting clocks twice a year.

Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation last year to adopt daylight savings time as the Louisiana standard. But it doesn’t take effect unless Congress acts.

