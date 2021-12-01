Baton Rouge- area judge's grandson dies after falling off Pat O'Brien's balcony

NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge area judge's grandson died after falling from a second-floor balcony at Pat O'Brien's Bar in the French Quarter.

Matthew Myles fell from a balcony at the corner of Bourbon and St. Peter streets, last week on Friday around 10:40 P.M.

According to New Orleans authorities and The Advocate, Police and paramedics were thin the block ahead of Saturday's Bayou Classic football game at the Superdome and they took the critically injured Myles to University Medical Center in an ambulance.

Myles was pronounced dead at UMC. The autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office revealed that Myles died from blunt force injuries.

The incident refreshes emotions from two years ago when his brother, Andrew Myles, 20, passed away in September 2019.

Judge Lonny Myles on Wednesday mostly declined comment to The Advocate but noted that he was grieving the death of a young grandson for the second time in two years.

"We just went through this," Myles, Zachary’s city court, judge where Lonny Myles has been on the bench since 1994. "It's very emotional."

Other survivors of Matthew Myles include his parents and three siblings. Funeral arrangements for him weren’t immediately announced.

Pat O’Brien’s had not responded to The Advocate's requests for comment Wednesday afternoon. An employee of Finnegan’s, a pub across the street on the St. Peter side of Pat O’Brien’s, said she understood the fatal fall occurred at a private gathering for a 50th birthday party.

