Balloon releases illegal in Louisiana as of August 1

Balloon releases, a common practice for folks holding vigils or memorials for deceased loved ones, are now against the law in Louisiana.

Scientists and wildlife experts have long criticized the practice, as the balloons basically become trash when the helium inside dissipates and the balloon and its string float back to the ground. Once back on land - or in the water - that trash can poison, strangle or choke wildlife of all kinds.

The U.S. Fish and Widlife Service, the Ocean Conservation Society, and other groups have posts about the damage balloons do.

The Louisiana Wildlife Federation applauded the passage of the bill:

"Often used to celebrate milestones, honor loved ones, or mark special occasions, balloon releases don’t simply disappear. They return to earth as litter, frequently landing in marshes, waterways, forests, farmland and neighborhoods. They can seriously harm wildlife and livestock, including cattle that may ingest balloon debris, and can also interfere with power lines and electrical infrastructure, causing dangerous outages and costly damage," a release states.

“Every year in Louisiana, balloon releases intended to honor loved ones or mark special occasions come down in our marshes, waterways, forests, and communities,” said Rebecca Triche, Executive Director of Louisiana Wildlife Federation. “We’re thrilled to see this unnecessary harm to animals,habitats and infrastructure addressed through this new law. At the same time, we recognize how important these moments are, and we want to help people honor them in ways that are just as meaningful without putting our environment at risk.”

The new law, which takes effect on August 1, sets criminal consequences for "intentionally releasing a balloon or by organizing an event that includes a planned, intentionally release of 12 or more balloons."

Those penalties are:

First conviction: $500 fine and eight hours of community service in the form of litter abatement.

Second conviction: $900 fine and 20 hours of community service in the form of litter abatement.

Third or subsequent conviction: $2,500 fine, one-year suspension of driver's license, and 80 hours of community service in the form of litter abatement.

To read the law, click here.