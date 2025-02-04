Babysitter booked with murder in infant's death

A Lake Charles woman is accused of murder in the death of a three-month-old baby.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies booked Shirley Sawyer, 40, with first-degree murder. Her bond is set at $2.5 million.

The investigation began on January 22 when deputies were called to a local hospital. They learned the baby died from a massive brain bleed and multiple skull fractures consistent with trauma.

The mother told deputies she left the baby in Sawyer's care for about three hours, and when she arrived at Sawyer's home she thought the baby was asleep, but then found the baby was limp and unresponsive. She took the baby to the hospital, and he was airlifted to another hospital, where he died of his injuries, deputies say.

After further investigation, on February 3, detectives issued a warrant for Sawyer’s arrest. She was located Tuesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing. CPSO Detective Willie Fontenot is the lead investigator on this case.