Authorities seek to identify potential victims in child exploitation case

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI are seeking to identify potential victims of an online child exploitation scheme which originated in Northeast Louisiana in 2021, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced Wednesday.

The defendant in this investigation, Gary Landon Harper, has been charged by federal indictment with production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and enticement of a minor. Harper may also be known by the following online usernames: “lilharp,” “oleharp,” “Millwright2011,” and “olecountry1234.”

If you, your family member, or anyone that you know has had contact with this individual or any of the above-listed usernames while using the online applications Snapchat or Cash App between 2019 and 2021, please contact the FBI via email at: harpervictim@fbi.gov.

For additional resources and information, please visit: https://www.fbi.gov/how-wecan-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion.

