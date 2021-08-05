Authorities searching for dock worker who fell into Mississippi River

Deputies in St. Charles Parish are searching for a man who fell from a dock into the Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a Gnots Reserve dock in St. Rose in reference to a 62-year-old employee who accidentally fell into the river.

Several agencies are searching for the missing worker, including Louisiana Coast Guard, Port of South Louisiana, and SCSO Marine and Patrol Divisions. Various privately owned marine fleet companies are also searching, but officials say efforts to locate the man have so far been unsuccessful.

The search and investigations are ongoing.

Gnots Reserve provides fleeting and towing for major grain elevators located on the Mississippi River, upriver from New Orleans. They also have a barge washing operation and repair dock, which includes a dry-dock, their website states.

St. Rose is located about 20 miles east of New Orleans.

