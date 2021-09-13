Authorities capture alligator suspected of attacking, killing Slidell man

Authorities have captured an alligator they suspect attacked and killed a St. Tammany Parish man who was walking in floodwaters after Hurricane Ida.

A 12-foot, 504 pound alligator was captured in the area of Avery Estates, near the location where 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee Sr. went missing on Monday, August 30. Authorities searched for three weeks, along with state and federal partners, in hopes of locating Satterlee or the alligator that attacked him.

This past weekend, U.S. Wildlife agents saw a large alligator in a waterway near where the incident was located. Deputies, with the assistance of two LDWF licensed nuisance hunters, set traps to catch the alligator.

The alligator was caught Monday morning by one of the traps and brought to a secure sight to be searched. What is believed to be human remains were found inside the alligator's stomach. Investigators are working with the coroner's office to verify the remains belong to Timothy Satterlee.

Sheriff Randy Smith said the incident is "a horrible tragedy."

"I know today's finding does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure. I am very proud of the hard, non-stop work, of my deputies and the other agencies who assisted, and I hope their persistence in finding this alligator will help the family with coping with their loss. We will continue to keep them in our prayers."

Satterlee was walking in high water when his wife, who was inside their home, told deputies she heard a commotion outside. She saw a large alligator attacking her husband, she said. She was able to stop the attack and pull her husband out of the water, then went to get help. When she returned, her husband was not there.

