Audubon Zoo asking for help in naming Orangutan infant

NEW ORLEANS — An infant orangutan at the Audubon Zoo needs a name and that choice is being left up to the public.

The polls are open to name the Audubon Zoo's Sumatran orangutan infant. Three names have been decided on for voting.

"Our dedicated orangutan care team have narrowed their selection of names for the infant down to their top three favorites and are asking YOU for help to decide the winner!" the zoo says.

Rudy - short for Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in honor of the infant's December 24 birthday and the name of Notre Dame football's famous underdog who beat the odds

Roux - French for a reddish-brown like the color of an orangutan's fur and the thickening base used to make gumbo

Maymuun - a name meaning fortunate, blessed, or one who thrives in Sumatra, the native habitat of Sumatran orangutans

Voting ends February 16 at 5:00 p.m. Voting can be done here.

On Friday, December 24, Audubon Zoo’s critically endangered Sumatran orangutan Menari who was pregnant with twins gave birth to a healthy male infant. The second infant, the zoo says, died before birth.

