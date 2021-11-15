Audit finds improper payments made in LWC Unemployment Insurance Program

An audit has found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission made approximately $2.9 million in payments that potentially violated unemployment benefit program rules.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office found that between March 2020 and April 2021 the LWC made State and Federal Unemployment Insurance payments to claimants enrolled in multiple state and federal UI programs.

The audit found that $898,400 in potentially improper payments were made to those enrolled in multiple UI programs.

According to the report, the enrollment in multiple programs is not allowed under federal law.

In addition, the audit found that LWC made payments for benefit weeks that exceeded the maximum weekly benefit amount set in state and federal law. This resulted in $1,976,041 in potentially improper payments for the period of February 2020 through April 2021.

The audit also found that LWC made duplicate payments to claimants for the same benefit week. This resulted in $33,536 in potentially improper payments.

In response to the audit report, LWC Secretary Ava Cates says that the Commission will work to rectify the $2.9 million in payments.

"As stated in the audit report, LWC has paid nearly $10 billion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We take our responsibility to provide relief to the individuals entitled to the benefit programs we are tasked with administering very seriously. While we strive to ensure that we do so effectively and within the confines of the law, we acknowledge that mistakes are made and we will work earnestly to rectify the $2.9 million in payments that potentially violated the employment benefit program rules," said Cates.

Read the full audit below:

