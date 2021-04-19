WDSU: Attorney weighs in on investigation into how Seacor Power capsized, who is responsible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — The National Transportation and Safety Board is on the scene with a team helping the Coast Guard seek answers into what caused a boat to capsize on the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, according to WDSU in New Orleans.

The NTSB is tasked with trying to determine how the boat capsized and who, if anyone, bears responsibility.

"Whenever you have that many parties you will likely have a lot of lawsuits that will be consolidated into one lawsuit as it was in horizon, but it's going to go on for years," said Pat Fanning, an attorney who worked in the massive litigation surrounding the Deep Water Horizon tragedy over a decade ago, who spoke with WDSU.

In the case of the capsized Seacor Power, he told WDSU that he expects the families of the crew members to take legal action.

"The owners of the vessel will be blamed, the operators, whoever they worked for - if they insisted on going out, they're going to catch some of the blame, the employers," Fanning said.

"I don't know how old the vessel is, but if it's old you may get the designer and builder of the vessel itself involved," Fanning said.

Fanning said that would come as the NTSB and Coast Guard investigate a cause and how the incident happened, a probe that could take months.

