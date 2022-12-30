Attorney General Jeff Landry: Ring in the New Year safely

Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana citizens to put safety first as they ring in the New Year.

“With New Year’s Eve festivities approaching, it is important that we plan to begin 2023 happy and healthy by avoiding dangerous situations,” said Attorney General Landry. “Whether traveling, spending time with friends, or putting on a firework show - I strongly encourage everyone to obey our laws so we can have a safe and fun start to the New Year.”

“As the holidays can be lonely and stressful for those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts - I urge anyone needing to talk to someone to please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988,” encouraged Attorney General Landry.

Attorney General Landry also offered the following tips to avoid dangerous situations and celebrate safely: