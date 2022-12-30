Attorney General Jeff Landry: Ring in the New Year safely

Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana citizens to put safety first as they ring in the New Year.
“With New Year’s Eve festivities approaching, it is important that we plan to begin 2023 happy and healthy by avoiding dangerous situations,” said Attorney General Landry. “Whether traveling, spending time with friends, or putting on a firework show - I strongly encourage everyone to obey our laws so we can have a safe and fun start to the New Year.”
“As the holidays can be lonely and stressful for those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts - I urge anyone needing to talk to someone to please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988,” encouraged Attorney General Landry.
Attorney General Landry also offered the following tips to avoid dangerous situations and celebrate safely:
- Do not drink and drive. Report any drunk drivers on the road to local law enforcement. Be sure loved ones drive sober. Have a designated driver and don’t abandon a friend if going out with a group. If you have consumed alcohol, leave your car parked and use a taxi or ridesharing app to get home.
- Use fireworks with caution. Follow your local laws regarding fireworks. Watch fireworks from a distance and keep children away from area where fireworks are being lit. Never point or throw fireworks towards people, animals, vehicles, houses, or flammable materials.
- Drink Responsibly. [t.e2ma.net] Eat before drinking and hydrate with water between alcoholic drinks. Do not drink anything you did not see poured or opened and never leave your drink unattended. Do not mix alcohol with medications.
- Educate Your Teenagers. Establish an emergency plan with your teenagers. Know where they are going and whom they will be with. Ensure their phones are fully charged before leaving. Teach them the legal drinking age is 21 years old.