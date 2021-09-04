AT&T: Wireless network operating at more 98% of normal

AT&T has provided an update on its wireless network following impacts from Hurricane Ida. They say it's operating at more than 98% of normal.

The company's statement is as follows:

"We continue to maintain and refuel more than 200 generators currently providing power to equipment there. Our wireless network in both Alabama and Mississippi are operating normally. More than 70 crews are continuing to work across Louisiana to keep our customers, their families and first responders connected.

We have deployed a FirstNet Communications Vehicle to a heavily impacted area in Louisiana to provide an extra level of support. In addition to providing LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, this CV offers an air-conditioned command space for first responder personnel and is equipped with multiple monitors, charging stations, a television and a large exterior screen and speakers that can be used for briefings.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, we are also preparing to launch FirstNet One, an aerostat blimp that functions as an LTE tower in the sky to support first responders and the extended public safety community in the area. FirstNet One will launch in Raceland, an area that includes a major hospital, a main roadway corridor to the Grand Isle community and is serving as a staging area for mutual-aid support.

So far, public safety – spanning federal, state and local agencies – have made nearly 60 FirstNet emergency support requests for Ida.

We are continuing to conduct daily aerial site inspections to survey any potential damage to infrastructure. As our recovery and cleanup work continues, we ask the community to be mindful that lines on the ground are providing critical connections. Do not cut any lines on the ground and do not disrupt equipment – whether generators or other infrastructure.

Our teams and FirstNet liaisons continue to be in contact with federal, tribal, state and local officials on our deployment efforts to support public safety and the communities in impacted areas."

