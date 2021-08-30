AT&T says that Ida has impacted their services

Many in Louisiana have been asking what is wrong with AT&T service.

According to the company, Hurricane Ida has caused significant impacts to their network in the state.

"Our Network Disaster Recovery teams are working to restore services as soon as possible."

For continued updates on the impact of Hurricane #Ida and our ongoing response, please follow us on @ATTNews. https://t.co/vkVlnMSWhj — AT&T (@ATT) August 30, 2021

The company also says that We're waiving overage charges for customers in 388 zip codes across Louisiana and Mississippi from August 29 through September 4.

President Biden spoke about the issues facing some in regards to cellphone towers in during a press briefing with FEMA and the state of Louisiana

