AT&T provides update on services in Southeast Louisiana following Ida

AT&T is continuing to restore services to customers in Southeast Louisiana.

In an update on Wednesday, September 8, the company said their wireless network is operating normally in the state.

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported 127 cell sites were currently out of service in the southeast Louisiana region. Of those, AT&T said only one of their sites is out of service due to structural damage.

In its place, AT&T has brought in mobile cell sites to serve the area until repairs are completed.

Service outages can occur in areas as lines are accidentally cut during debris clean up, they said.

All of AT&T wireline central offices and network hubs are working at this time, although the company said some locations are running on backup power. Most of the damage to wireline equipment has been to lines that run from central locations to people’s homes and businesses.

"We have made significant progress in restoring lines that run to homes and businesses, but there is much more work to be done," the company said Wednesday. "While equipment that serves a neighborhood can be powered and online, we may not be aware of specific in-home service impairment until customers return to their homes and commercial power is restored. In addition, disruptions to commercial power can affect service for our customers even once repairs are made."

As recovery and cleanup work continues, AT&T has asked customers in affected areas to be mindful that lines on the ground are providing critical connections.

"Do not cut any lines on the ground and do not disrupt equipment – whether generators or other infrastructure," they said. "We are in communication with the power companies to coordinate our recovery efforts. Lack of commercial power continues to be a challenge for our recovery and customers. Our teams will continue to work around the clock until all service is restored."

