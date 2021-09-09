AT&T provides Sept. 9 update on Ida recovery

AT&T provided an update Thursday on its work to restore service for wireline customers in Louisiana.

Of the wireline customers where service was impaired, more than 85% have had their service restored. While equipment that serves a neighborhood can be powered and online, AT&T says it may not be aware of specific in-home service impairment until customers return to their homes and commercial power is restored. In addition, disruptions to commercial power can affect service for customers even once repairs are made.

The company's wireless network continues to improve as crews optimize the facilities. Today, the FCC reported 108 cell sites out of service in Louisiana, of those, only 8 AT&T sites are out of service. Service impacts can still occur as lines are sometimes accidentally cut during debris clean up.

AT&T has deployed charging stations across the community to support those who have been displaced or remain without power.

Customers experiencing issues with their AT&T service can visit att.com or the myAT&T app, or reach us over the phone. Most customers who call also have the option to receive a call back at their personal convenience. Customers looking to reach AT&T via phone can contact us 24/7 at 800.331.0500 for wireless support or at 800.288.2020 for Internet support. In addition, retail stores are re-opened and serving customers, you can see hours and locations at www.att.com/stores/louisiana.

