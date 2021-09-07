AT&T network operating normally in Southeast Louisiana

AT&T says their wireless network is operating normally in Louisiana.

They company announced to Monday that they continue to make progress with their wireline restoration efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

As of September 6, all wireline facilities remain online, although some continue to run on backup power, the company said.

"We continue to maintain and refuel generators until commercial power is restored."

Additional charging stations for communities impacted by Ida have been set up in Chauvin (Marty J’s Truckstop), Kenner (Woodward Gymnasium) and Napoleonville (Assumption Parish Community Center).

"We understand how important it is for our customers, their families and first responders to stay connected," a statement reads. "We will continue to work around the clock and provide updates until all service is restored."

