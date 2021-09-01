Watch
AT&T: Louisiana wireless network operating more than 90% normal

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this July 18, 2019 photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami. Shares of AT&T Inc. rose Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the telecom giant’s first-quarter results topped analyst expectations. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 22:26:18-04

AT&T's wireless network in Louisiana is operating at more than 90% of normal as of 9:00 Tuesday night.

The update comes just over 48 hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm, knocking out the network's grid in locations across southeastern areas of the state.

Networks in Alabama and Mississippi are both operating normally.

AT&T currently has 16 mobile satellite cell towers on air with additional assets on the way to aid in recovery efforts.

"We understand how important it is to stay connected and will continue to work around the clock until all service is restored," the company said. "We will provide an additional network status update tomorrow morning."

Tuesday morning, AT&T's network was operating at more than 85% of normal.

