AT&T: Louisiana wireless network operating more than 90% normal

AT&T's wireless network in Louisiana is operating at more than 90% of normal as of 9:00 Tuesday night.

The update comes just over 48 hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm, knocking out the network's grid in locations across southeastern areas of the state.

Networks in Alabama and Mississippi are both operating normally.

AT&T currently has 16 mobile satellite cell towers on air with additional assets on the way to aid in recovery efforts.

"We understand how important it is to stay connected and will continue to work around the clock until all service is restored," the company said. "We will provide an additional network status update tomorrow morning."

Tuesday morning, AT&T's network was operating at more than 85% of normal.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel