AT&T: Forward scam texts you receive

Recently, a number of people have reported receiving scam texts claiming to be from AT&T and others carriers.

Most of those carriers are with AT&T and customers say they noticed the increase in texts about bills or prizes following Hurricane Ida.

KATC reached out to AT&T on the scam texts and they provided some helpful information on what to do if you are receiving these annoying texts.

The company says that more scammers are turning to texts to trick theirs and other carriers customers. They say this comes as AT&T and other carriers take action to stop illegal robocalls and spam email.

"So, be aware that you may be seeing more of these suspicious messages on your phone."

To combat these texts, AT&T says that when you get a suspicious or scam text, you can forward the message to 7726.

Forwarding to 7726 goes straight to AT&T’s spam defense team. You’ll get a response from us. Simply reply with the number the suspicious text came from.

"We can then evaluate the message and trace it. If it is found to be a scam or illegal message, we can take appropriate actions to help protect our users and other consumers," they say.

One or more of the following things will happen following the forwarding of the text.

Block similar message content and block the number sending it.

Take down malicious web sites, email accounts and other resources used by the bad guys.

Share the information with other carriers and industry-wide security partners so they can also take action, protecting many more consumers.

AT&T also provided tips on how customers can protect themselves from text scams.

Don’t rush. Pay attention and read the message carefully.

Pay attention and read the message carefully. Don’t reply .

. Don’t click links. Government agencies, banks, and other legitimate companies will never ask for personal or financial information, like usernames, passwords, PINs, or credit or debit card numbers by unsolicited text message.

Don’t call the number it came from

