Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office identifies man killed fleeing from officers

LABADIEVILLE — State Police have identified a man killed following a pursuit in Assumption Parish that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Troopers say on April 24, 2022, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office located a stolen Ford F-450 traveling east on Louisiana Highway 398 toward Labadieville.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as 26-year-old Rhett Thibodeaux of Larose, did not stop and fled from the deputies. After a short pursuit, Thibodeaux stopped on the roadway.

Officers stopped behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop when Thibodeaux placed the Ford into reverse and traveled backward toward the deputies and rammed two of the sheriff's office units.

One of the deputies discharged his service weapon toward the Ford. The Ford traveled forward before going off the roadway and coming to a stop. Thibodeaux was struck by gunfire and transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he later died.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.