Ascension Parish reports first death from Hurricane Ida

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting the first death related to Hurricane Ida

Deputies says that shortly after 8:30 p.m. they received reports of a citizen possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville.

Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that the victim had died. That person was not identified.

No other deaths from Hurricane Ida have yet to be reported.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel