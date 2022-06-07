As session ends, Edwards won't veto transgender athlete bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says it would be futile for him to veto a bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 female athletic teams - even though he still opposes it.

Edwards says it's clear that lawmakers would override his veto, so he's allowing the bill to become law without his signature. His remarks came at the end of the 2022 legislative session.

Edwards was generally upbeat about the session.

He praised a state budget increasing spending on higher education, elementary and secondary school teacher pay raises and transportation infrastructure.

