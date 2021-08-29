As Ida moves closer, flights canceled at airports including Lafayette

Ahead of Hurricane Ida, flights in New Orleans Lafayette and Baton Rouge are being canceled for Sunday.

In New Orleans, The New Orleans Airport announced that all arriving and departing flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

#HurricaneIda Update: All arriving and departing flights scheduled for tomorrow (Sun. 8/29) have been cancelled due to anticipated hurricane. — New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) August 29, 2021

According to Nola.com forty flights were canceled Saturday and all flights were canceled for Sunday, per MSY spokesperson Erin Burns.

They report that individual airlines — not the airport itself — are in charge of making the decision to cancel flights, Burns says. She advises that passengers check with the airlines and not MSY to find out if their flight is still leaving New Orleans.

The airport provides the same information on their website.

In Lafayette, Lafayette Regional Airport says that United's last flight from LFT will be at 9:30 am on Sunday. The rest of Sunday and Monday flights canceled. Delta’s last flight out of LFT will be Saturday at 9:45 pm. All Sunday and Monday flights canceled.

The Baton Rouge airport announced Saturday that early morning originating flights are currently scheduled to operate Sunday morning on American and United. All flights are canceled after 10 am.

They say that all Delta flights are canceled on Sunday. Travelers should check with airlines for flight status.

Hurricane IDA Update For BTR Flights:

Early morning originating flights are currently scheduled to operate Sunday morning on American and United, but all flights are cancelled after 10 am. All Delta flights are cancelled on Sunday. Check with your airline for flight status. — Baton Rouge Airport (@BTRairport) August 28, 2021

