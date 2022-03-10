Arrests made in vehicle and equipment thefts across multiple parishes

Four people have been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle and equipment thefts from several parishes including a few in Acadiana.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reports that numerous pieces of heavy equipment, farm equipment and trucks were reported stolen from multiple south Louisiana parishes between November 8, 2021, through February 16, 2022.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, it was learned the stolen items were taken to one location —a fake shop named Heavyequip, LLC — with a Livingston Parish address. At the shop, VIN numbers were allegedly removed & new ones were manufactured & placed on the stolen pieces. Those stolen items were then sold to unsuspecting buyers.

LPSO says the operation was discovered through a shoplifting investigation in February 2022 when two people were detained in Juban Crossing.

Search warrants were conducted on a truck the pair was traveling in. Detectives seized several items as part of the investigation including drugs, a firearm, ledgers of persons’ identities & items tied to stolen vehicles.

They say they also learned the vehicle had a switched VIN number and was allegedly stolen from a car rental company in Lafayette. That same rental car company was targeted. Multiple keys were stolen including the vehicle the pair was using.

Through this investigation, numerous stolen pieces of equipment have been recovered totaling more than $140,000 and multiple parishes were able to further their investigations into these burglaries and thefts.

Four people have been arrested so far:



Christopher Byerly, 42 Broussard, LA

Adrienne King, 35 Maurice, LA

Robert Brazell Was apprehended in Texas. Brazell will be transported to jurisdictions where crimes were committed & charged appropriately.

Dennis Sizemore was apprehended in Lafayette. Sizemore will be transported to jurisdictions where crimes were committed & charged appropriately.

