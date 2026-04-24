Arrests made in 1982 homicide of 16-year-old Roxanne Sharp

State Police have arrested four Covington men in a cold case homicide of a 16-year-old girl.

On February 12, 1982, the body of sixteen-year-old Roxanne Sharp was discovered in a wooded area near the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds in Covington, Louisiana. The initial investigation, conducted by the Covington Police Department, determined that Sharp had been raped, murdered, and her body was left in the area where she was later discovered. Due to a lack of physical evidence and limited public cooperation, the case remained unsolved for more than four decades.

In 2023, Louisiana State Police Covington Field Office (CFO) Detectives assumed the lead role in the investigation. Detectives conducted a comprehensive review of the original case file and physical evidence, while re-interviewing witnesses and potential suspects. Additional evidence was collected, and original evidence was resubmitted for DNA analysis.

In 2025, in an effort to generate new leads, CFO Detectives, in conjunction with LSP Public Affairs and local radio host Charles Dowdy with the Lake 94.7 from the Northshore Media Group, produced a podcast titled “Who Killed Roxanne.” The podcast generated new information, leads, and witness cooperation previously unknown to investigators, according to State Police.

With the new information furthering the investigation, along with the advancement of investigative technologies, CFO detectives, working in conjunction with the 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office and the Covington Police Department, obtained Aggravated Rape and Second Degree Murder arrest warrants for four suspects in connection with this case.

· 64-year-old Perry Wayne Taylor of Covington, LA

· 64-year-old Darrell Dean Spell of Covington, LA

· 64-year-old Carlos Cooper of Covington, LA

· 62-year-old Billy Williams Jr. of Covington, LA

On April 21, 2026, CFO Detectives, along with personnel from LSP Troop L, LSP SWAT, and the Covington Police Department, executed search and arrest warrants at the residence of Billy Williams Jr. in Covington, where he was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

At the same time, in a coordinated effort, agents with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation located and arrested Darrell Spell at a residence in Dayton, Ohio. Spell was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

On April 22, 2026, CFO Detectives made contact with Perry Taylor and Carlos Cooper, who are incarcerated within the Louisiana Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

State Police say these arrests highlight the continued commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice, regardless of how much time has passed. Through advancements in investigative techniques and strong interagency cooperation, cases once thought unsolvable can still be brought to resolution.

District Attorney Collin Sims stated, “This case is a powerful example of what persistence, collaboration, and advancements in investigative technology can accomplish. For more than four decades, this victim and her family have waited for answers. Today’s arrests reflect our unwavering commitment to pursue justice—no matter how much time has passed—and to hold those responsible fully accountable.”

Covington Police Department Chief Michael Ferrell stated, “The resolution of Roxanne Sharp’s case is a testament to what happens when dedicated law enforcement officers refuse to let a victim be forgotten. For over four decades, the Covington Police Department and Louisiana State Police kept Roxanne’s case alive revisiting evidence, following new leads, and carrying her name forward even when answers seemed out of reach. Cold cases don’t close themselves. They close because people show up, year after year, and refuse to quit. That is exactly what our agencies did, and today, Roxanne and her family finally have the justice they have waited so long for. We are proud of the work done by every investigator who touched this case and deeply grateful for the partnership that made this moment possible.”

The Louisiana State Police thank the Covington Police Department, the 22nd Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Cold Case Unit, the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Charles Dowdy with Northshore Media Group, and all assisting LSP personnel, including Troop L and SWAT, for their dedication and collaboration throughout this investigation.

Troopers encourage anyone with information related to violent crimes or suspicious activity to come forward. Public cooperation remains a critical component in solving cases and ensuring the safety of our communities.

If you have any information, please call (985) 635-3167 or email Northshorecoldcase@la.gov. For more information, visit whokilledroxanne.com [whokilledroxanne.com]

