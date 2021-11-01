Arrest made in Gretna crash that killed a 9-year-old

State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a crash that killed a 9-year-old in Jefferson Parish.

On October 24, 2021, State Police say an arrested warrant for Vehicular Homicide was obtained for 58-year-old Wendell Lachney in connection to his involvement in the crash on October 22, that claimed the life of 9-year-old Abigail Douglas.

On November 1, 2021, troopers says Lachney was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The three vehicle crash happened on La23 at La428 in Gretna. Troopers say Lachney was driving at a high rate of speed and rear ended a vehicle which ultimately resulted in Douglas' death later that night.

Read more on the incident here

Following the crash, Lachney was transported to a hospital for treatment and then arrested but later released. Following Douglas' death, charges for Lachney were upgraded to vehicular homicide and Troopers have been searching for him.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel